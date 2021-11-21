This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will re…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 5…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We wil…