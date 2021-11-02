Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.