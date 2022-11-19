Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
