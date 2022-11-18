For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
