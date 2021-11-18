Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
