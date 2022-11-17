 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

