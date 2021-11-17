Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.