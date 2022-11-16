 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

