Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.