This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today.…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect c…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather fore…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Rain is expected for…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…