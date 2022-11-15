Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.