This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today.…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect c…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Rain is expected for…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…