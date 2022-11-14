Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.