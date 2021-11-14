Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.