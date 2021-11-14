For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a ha…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Coo…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will…