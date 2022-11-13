 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

