Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

