Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.