Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mo…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle ar…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Rain is expected for…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…