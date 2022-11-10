 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

