This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mo…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle ar…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures t…