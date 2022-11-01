This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
