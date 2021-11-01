Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
