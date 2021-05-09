May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.