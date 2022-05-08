Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Cha…