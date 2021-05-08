Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 deg…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temp…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
This evening in Carlisle: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle a…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.