May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.