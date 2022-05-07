May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.