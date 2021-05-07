This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
