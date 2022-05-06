May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.