May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.