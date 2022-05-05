For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
