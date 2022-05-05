May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.