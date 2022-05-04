 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

