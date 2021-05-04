 Skip to main content
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carlisle. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

