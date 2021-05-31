 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News