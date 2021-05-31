For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzlin…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbre…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks to reach …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Carlisle…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…