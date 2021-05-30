Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzlin…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbre…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks to reach …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Carlisle…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…