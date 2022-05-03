Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. C…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 d…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s to…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temper…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomo…