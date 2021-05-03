This evening in Carlisle: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
