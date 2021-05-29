May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.