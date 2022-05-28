May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.