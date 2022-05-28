Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
