May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.