For the drive home in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisl…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, t…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of …