May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.