May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.