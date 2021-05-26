Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
