May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.