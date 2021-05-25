Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
