May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.