Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
