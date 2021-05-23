For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day …
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. T…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…