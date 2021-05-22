May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.