May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.