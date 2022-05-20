Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
