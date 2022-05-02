 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

