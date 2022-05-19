For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
