May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.