May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.